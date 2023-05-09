Apple finally brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad

Many users have been criticizing Apple for supercharging its iPad lineup with incredibly powerful chips while leaving their horsepower on the table without the necessary software support. Although the App Store has many third-party creative programs, Apple's flagship Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps were nowhere to be found. That changes today as Apple announced the apps are coming to modern iPads on May 23, 2023.

Final Cut Pro for iPad features a brand-new touch-focused interface with multitouch and Apple Pencil support, providing intuitive controls and new workflows for video creators. The app is also compatible with first and third-party accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, trackpads, mice, and keyboards. Also, those owning 12.9-inch iPad Pro models can view and edit HDR videos using Reference Mode with precise color accuracy.

Another iPad-exclusive feature in Final Cut Pro is the ability to record multicam video directly on the iPad, including in ProRes format on M2-powered iPad Pros. Finally, Apple promises to speed up time-consuming editing tasks, such as background removal, auto crop, and voice isolation, thanks to machine learning powered by Apple Silicon. More information about Final Cut Pro for iPad is available on Apple's website.

Logic Pro for iPad brings the famous music-creating app to Apple's tablets. It features similar optimizations and enhancements, ensuring a convenient user experience. There is also an all-new sound browser, support for more than 100 instruments and effect plugins, a powerful pro-grade mixer, production tools, and more. You can learn more about Logic Pro for iPad on the official page.

Final Cut Pro will only be available on M1 and M2-powered iPads (iPad Pro 11 4th generation, iPad Pro 13 6th generation, and iPad Air 5). At the same time, Logic Pro is compatible with all iPads with A12 or newer processors. Each application will cost $4.99/mo or $49/year with a one-month free trial for new users.