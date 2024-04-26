Android 15 could offer you the option to force dark mode on stubborn apps

While Android 15 is still in its early beta, many new features have already been spotted that may come in the stable version. Recently, some strings of code suggested that Android 15 could bring a feature that will automatically turn off your phone's screen when not in use, a nifty privacy feature.

In a new APK teardown, Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) shares a glimpse of a hidden feature that would let you force dark mode on all apps on your phone, even if they don't support dark mode natively.

Dark mode is a very popular feature nowadays, and since it offers a more comfortable viewing experience, most people switch to dark mode as soon as they get a new phone. The dark mode also helps to conserve battery life.

Unfortunately, not all apps support dark mode. The solution to this was a setting called 'override force-dark' which is located in the Developer Options. There was a limitation to this feature. Although it could apply dark mode to the app, the result wasn't pleasant, and often it could make the text within the app unreadable.

As spotted by Mishaal, the hidden 'make all apps dark' toggle under Settings > Accessibility > Color and Motion works better than the 'override force-dark' developer options, which have been there since Android 10.

On switching on the toggle, Mishaal found that the 'make all apps dark' toggle works great, and doesn't mess up text or images, working similarly to the 'override force-dark' option, but with improved application thanks to under-the-hood algorithm changes. Moreover, since the feature is found under Accessibility in the Settings menu, it isn't hidden from users.

As seen in the screenshots, although there is room for improvement for the 'make all apps dark' feature, as it still reduces the contrast of certain buttons, the output is much better than the 'override force-dark' option.

Gallery: Make all apps dark Android 15

The feature is still not available in the Android 15 beta update, but it is speculated that it will arrive with the next beta update, which is scheduled to be released during Google I/O 2024 next month.