WhatsApp's latest beta version reported to include an iPad compatible version

The most recent version of the WhatsApp beta for iOS has been released on TestFlight bringing the version number up to 23.19.1.71, and it is being reported that it comes with a hotly anticipated feature which is the ability to use a fully native iPad version of the app.

WhatsApp is releasing a compatible beta version with iPad on TestFlight!https://t.co/hd2VDX279Q pic.twitter.com/q9Xdxe0fDw — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 18, 2023

To gain access to this beta version of WhatsApp you need to be signed up to the beta program on TestFlight, and from there you will need to download the beta onto your iPad and log in via the standard method of linking a device and scanning the QR code on screen.

This also means that any messages sent to and from the iPad will be fully synced with existing logged in devices, such as Windows, Mac, iPhone or Android phones, even if they are on the main channel of the app. However, there is currently no reported release date for the iPad app on the public App Store.

The first hints of tablet compatibility came in 2022, when it began tests of further multi device support, while it continues to drive greater usage of the platform by beginning to test multi-account support on Android this month.

Currently the tablet version of the app is restricted to the iOS beta version, with an Android tablet compatible version yet to surface. It's likely that both are in development side by side.

Source: WABetaInfo