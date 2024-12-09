Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera

Apple is speculated to debut the iPhone SE 4 with a major redesign, potentially by the end of March 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch (LTPS) OLED display supplied by LG Display. With this launch, Apple will complete its adoption of OLED panel across all of its products. While alleged details about the rear camera has been already been revealed in previously leaks, a fresh report gives us information about the selfie camera.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. This will be combined with a 48MP wide angle camera on the back, since the device is purported to feature a single camera setup on the back. It is being reported that the front and back camera modules will be developed by LG Innotek, which has also supplied the rear camera module for the iPhone SE 3 released in 2022.

LG Innotek is claimed to have already begun mass production of the camera modules at its Vietnam plant. Notably, the iPhone SE 4 could feature exiting camera components, since the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be sold under the $500 range. It is speculated that the 48MP primary and the 12MP TrueDepth selfie cameras on the iPhone SE 4 will be the same as those found on this year's iPhone 16. Taiwan's Foxconn and China's Cowell Electronics will also be supplying camera parts for the iPhone SE 4.

Apple has been reportedly developing its in-house modem, with a plan to replace Qualcomm modems inside its iPhones. The first device to feature Apple's in-house modem is tipped to be the mid-ranger iPhone SE 4. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 could feature a design similar to the iPhone 14. Dummy units of the device were leaked showcasing the device from all angles. Under the hood, Apple could power by the device with A18 chipset plus Apple Intelligence support, making it a more powerful device than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Source: ETNews