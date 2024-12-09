Marvel Rivals blows past 10 million players during launch weekend

Last week saw the release of multiple high-profile live-service games, and from them, Path of Exile 2 and Marvel Rivals have emerged as the clear victors. The ARPG saw over half a million concurrent players on Steam at peak, but Marvel Rivals was hot on its heels with 480,990 peak Steam players on Sunday night. Now, the free-to-play hero shooter's developer NetEase Games has announced that within just three days of launch, over 10 million players have jumped into the Marvel game.

"In just 72 hours, we’ve reached an incredible milestone of 10 million players worldwide," the studio announced via social media earlier today. "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you. Let’s ignite the battle together!"

The huge player count has been achieved across PC and consoles, though the developer has not given any details on the player split between the platforms. Outside of some specific regional server issues, login and multiplayer servers have been relatively stable for the launch too.

🥳We've reached Steam Top Sellers Games Top 1 and Steam Most Played Games Top 2!



We couldn't have achieved this milestone without your incredible support! A huge thank you to everyone for being with us every step of the way.



Together, we can reach even greater heights! 📷… pic.twitter.com/tbEgv4hUW1 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 6, 2024

The title launched with 33 playable heroes from the Marvel universe, split into three different categories, Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist, to offer a wide variety of combos.

Moreover, the roster is set to increase with upcoming updates, with iconic teams like X-Men and Fantastic Four getting more attention. Dataminers have found files for heroes and villains such as Blade, Ultron, Emma Frost, Jean Grey, Mr. Fantastic, Captain Marvel and others so far. The game's first season is set to land in January 2025, kicking off a three-month major update cycle.

Marvel Rivals is currently available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 as a free-to-play experience.