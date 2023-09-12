Microsoft will ditch the translation feature in the OneNote Windows 10 app in November

Microsoft is going to shut down a feature for its OneNote app made for Windows 10. According to a new support page (via ONMSFT.com), the company will no longer support the app's translation features, starting at an unannounced date in November 2023.

According to the page, the app will still show the translation feature, but it will generate an error message if you attempt to use it. Microsoft did not offer an explanation for this decision.

The support page added:

You will continue to be able to use all your notebooks using OneNote for Windows 10 and there will be no loss of your data. You simply will no longer be able to translate a page or selection of text. If you wish to continue translating content in your notebooks, you can use the OneNote app instead of OneNote for Windows 10.

It looks like Microsoft might be trying to get OneNote users on Windows 10 to make the shift to the standard OneNote app for Windows. So far, the company has not announced plans to completely retire the OneNote Windows 10 app, but it's possible that decision is coming in the not-too-distant future.

Microsoft is already planning on replacing the Mail and Calendar apps made for Windows 10 with the new Outlook app that's currently in a public preview. Microsoft says that the transition to the new Outlook should be complete by the end of 2024.

The company is also working on a new version of its Microsoft Teams online collaboration app. The new version, also known as Teams 2.0, is supposed to perform and launch much faster than the current Teams for Windows app.

Microsoft has also been testing the new Teams app in a public preview for several months. Microsoft could make it generally available sometime in October 2023.