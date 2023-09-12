Apple iPhone 15 event: Here's how and where you can watch the event

Apple is hosting its annual September event later today where the company is expected to announce the new iPhone 15 as well as the other Apple hardware including a new Apple Watch.

The event, named Wanderlust, is scheduled to start at 10 AM Pacific time (5 PM GMT) at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park where the company is hosting a select group of journalists. However, if you want to follow along then you can do so as the company will be live streaming the event as well. You can tune in on Apple's YouTube channel or through the Apple TV app. Apple will also be adding live streaming details on its Apple Events website.

At the event, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series which will see one of the biggest changes in recent times with the introduction of USB Type-C port. Apple is also expected to ditch the notch in favor of Dynamic Island on the entry level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Apart from that, the iPhone 15 may also feature A17 Bionic chip with 6 core CPU and 6 core GPU clocked at 3.7 GHz. Apple is also rumored to replace the iconic mute switch with a third button on the upcoming iPhones. Lastly, iPhone 15 series is also expected to feature 35W fast charging and up to 2TB of storage. Unfortunately, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 series will also be the company's most expensive iPhone ever.

Along with the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to announce the new Watch 9 with an upgraded chip and we may also see the new Watch Ultra with a new chip as well as in new colors.

Finally, we may also see the new Apple Airpods at the event and like the iPhone 15, Airpods will also adopt the USB Type-C standard. However, if you were planning to tune in for the new MacBook or iPad then you will most certainly be disappointed.