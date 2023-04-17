Apple's first retail store in India to open tomorrow in BKC, Mumbai

Apple is all set to open its first-ever retail stores in India this week in Mumbai and Delhi. As part of the inauguration, Apple CEO Tim Cook will visit the country and also meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the company gears up to expand its presence in the South Asian market. Apple's retail store in Mumbai is coming up at the Jio World Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, and will open tomorrow, April 18. Apple Saket in New Delhi will open its doors on April 20.

Tim Cook is also expected to hold talks with key ministers in India, regarding strategic issues such as manufacturing expansion and exports. Apple has witnessed major growth in the country, not just in retail, but also in manufacturing with Apple currently manufacturing iPhones, AirPods, and other accessories as well.

In a statement, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, said:

"At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

Apple has also been actively recruiting employees in recent months, in preparation for store openings. The iPhone maker launched its online store in India back in 2020 and had initially planned to open its first retail location in 2021 which unfortunately got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cupertino company is working hard to turn India into a key global manufacturing hub while reducing its dependency on China amid geopolitical and supply chain tensions. The Indian government is also offering multiple incentives to Apple manufacturers to expand its presence in the country. Contract manufacturers such as Wistron and Foxonn have already increased the local assembly of iPhones and other Apple devices in recent quarters, targeting to produce 25 percent of all iPhones by 2025.