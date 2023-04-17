Microsoft Edge is finally getting AVIF support, long after Firefox, Google Chrome and Safari

Neowin · with 1 comment

Edge Canary logo in a circle with Microsoft Edge Canary written

Microsoft is finally beginning to add support for AVIF format to Edge. AVIF or AV1 Image File Format is an image encoding based on the AV1 video codec, and just like the AV1 codec, AVIF is said to deliver more efficient encoding compared to other more common image formats. For example, Vimeo found that AVIF received higher Video Multimethod Assessment Fusion (VMAF) score compared to WebP and JPEG.

Mozilla became the first to support AVIF in its browser when it added compatibility for the feature in Firefox 93 back in October 2021. This was followed by Google in 2022, when Chrome 103 received AVIF image support. This was soon followed by Safari with version 16.0 in iOS 16.

Twitter user and prolific leakster Leopeva64 managed to enable AVIF on Edge Canary. Hints of the change were first noticed earlier this year in February. The leaker posted a screenshot of an AVIF demo test image running on the libre-software.net/image/avif-test/ website.

AVIF test image running on Microsoft Edge

When running the same test image on Edge version 112.0.1722.48 stable release, the image goes to the fallback JPEG format:

AVIF test image not working on Edge stable 112

enabling AVIF image support on Microsoft Edge canary

AVIF support is currently not available by default on Edge Canary. Users who want to enable the feature may be able to do so using the command line flag "--enable-features=msEdgeAVIF".

However, bear in mind that it is an unfinished feature that is still work-in-progress, and hence, it may not work as intended on your browser, which is perfectly fine. What this means is that AVIF support in the final stable version of Edge shouldn't be too far away now, given that support for the format is arriving on Canary.

Source: Leopeva64 (Twitter)

Report a problem with article
Apple Store in BKC Mumbai
Previous Article

Apple's first retail store in India to open tomorrow in BKC, Mumbai

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement