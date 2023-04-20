India gets its second Apple Store in a single week, has launched today in Delhi

The world’s second-largest smartphone market has got its second Apple Store just three days after the launch of Apple BKC earlier this week. These official retail stores have opened more than 25 years after the iPhone-maker began operations on Indian soil.

Apple’s newest retail store in India is located inside the Select Citywalk shopping mall in Delhi’s Saket area. Just like Apple BKC, this retail store is also carbon neutral and runs on 100% renewable energy. It has a workforce of 70 employees which is around 30% less than Apple BKC.

The retail store will provide access to the Genius Bar and Apple’s entire lineup of devices, including the recently released yellow iPhone 14. It will also host Today at Apple training sessions for the users where they can learn different things such as personalizing their Apple Watch, getting creative with their iPad, or improving their iPhone photography skills.

#WATCH | People stand in queues at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket to witness the opening of India’s second Apple Store. pic.twitter.com/9mwk5gZmlu — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Apple chief Tim Cook opened the Saket store for consumers at 10:00 AM IST on April 20. A large number of Apple fans gathered outside the store ahead of its official opening to become a part of the launch event. However, it remains to be seen whether another Apple fan would surprise Tim Cook with a vintage Macintosh.

Apple has also released a bunch of digital goodies to celebrate the occasion. These include a dedicated Apple Saket music playlist that features songs related to the city of Delhi and a custom wallpaper.