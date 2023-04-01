ARK II delayed to 2024, but an Unreal Engine 5 remaster of the original is coming soon

ARK fans will be waiting a lot longer than previously anticipated for the dinosaur riding, Vin Diesel-featuring sequel. Today, Studio Wildcard announced a major delay that pushes the game out from its original 2023 launch window to late 2024. At the same time, the studio surprise announced it is also working on a remaster of the first game.

Regarding the delay, the studio said it needs more time to get familiar with Unreal Engine 5's tools, adding that "we aim to use this cutting-edge tech to its fullest potential while creating a game with never-before-achieved scope at Studio Wildcard."

Unfortunately, seeing the game in action in 2023 has also been ruled out, with gameplay reveals and in-game screenshots only coming next year. The release platforms remain the same, with it heading to Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Game Pass on day one.

ARK II will feature a big departure from the series' survival sandbox gameplay too, with "Soulslike combat, primitive-only weaponry, and strict third-person mechanics" being confirmed. This is supposedly why Studio Wildcard is also developing the remaster of ARK: Survival Evolved, dubbed ARK: Survival Ascended, to not leave fans of the original behind.

The remaster is touting major visual and performance upgrades thanks to the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, while cross-platform multiplayer, mods on consoles, and other benefits are also confirmed. Studio Wildcard will be shutting down the original's official servers in August to prepare for this release, though players can keep playing the RPG in single-player and player-hosted servers. Find the full list of changes in the announcement here.

ARK: Survival Ascended is releasing in late August for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. PC and Xbox players will have to pay $49.99 for a bundle containing the remaster and a copy of ARK II, plus exclusive access to a closed beta in 2024. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 players will be able to get the remaster for $39.99 as a standalone purchase.