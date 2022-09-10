Assassin's Creed is finally taking players to feudal Japan in its next RPG-style game

Ubisoft had a lot to share about the future of Assassin's Creed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase today. Alongside giving an official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, it also showed off the upcoming Infinity platform, what its RPG team is working on, a new mobile RPG, and more.

First off, the company confirmed the rumors about a games hub for its past and upcoming Assassin's Creed experiences. Codenamed Infinity, it will be how the company delivers and connects its titles like a real-world Animus software. Three projects were announced today for this venture: including a multiplayer game that's in early development.

As for the two remaining Infinity-attached games, they currently have the placeholder titles Assassin's Creed Codename RED and Assassin's Creed Codename HEXE.

Experience the full Shinobi fantasy in our future open world RPG title set during Feudal Japan: Assassin’s Creed Codename RED.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/vr15LIvjej — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Codename Red will take players to a feudal Japan, a highly requested setting by fans of the franchise. In development at the Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Odyssey studio Ubisoft Quebec, the title is described as the "next evolution of Assassin's Creed's open-world RPG design."

Meanwhile, the series lead studio Ubisoft Montreal is handling its own Infinity project in the form of Codename Hexe, which will land after Red. Not much information was shared about this venture, but it should involve the witch trials of the Roman Empire.

Both of these mainline games are likely to arrive in 2024 or later, with the classic gameplay inspired Assassin's Creed Mirage populating 2023. Ubisoft is also developing an ancient China-set Assassin's Creed RPG for mobile (Codename Jade) while a partnership with Netflix is spawning a live-action series as well as an exclusive game for the platform.