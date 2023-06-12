Ubisoft gives a better look at Assassin's Creed Mirage's returning classic gameplay

Back in September of last year, Ubisoft announced it is taking Assassin's Creed to its roots with the next entry in the long-running franchise. Ditching all RPG elements seen in recent games like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Mirage is focusing on the classic action-adventure gameplay.

At the Ubisoft Forward presentation today, the publisher offered another look at the game, seen below. The extended gameplay segment shows off the return of the classic parkour systems, weighty combat, stealth elements, blending into crowds, and best of all, actual assassinations.

The title puts players into the shoes of Basim in ninth century Baghdad. Assassin's Creed Valhalla players should recognize the protagonist's name, but know that this is a prequel storyline set decades before his rise through the Hidden Ones.

Not everything is being kept in the original style though, with a new Assassin's Focus ability being shown off at the end of the gameplay segment. Basim was shown to be able to mark targets and quickly dispatch them with a teleporting-like animation. This is probably a powerful ultimate ability that cannot be used all the time.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out on October 12, 2023. It is releasing on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+ subscriptions.