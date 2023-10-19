Broadcast Channels coming to Facebook and Messenger

Meta has announced that Facebook and Messenger will soon receive a new feature called broadcast channels. As the name suggests, broadcast channels are public, one-to-many chats for creators to reach out to subscribers.

The tool will allow Pages on Facebook to reach out to customers more directly to create stronger connections with subscribers. Meta said that they will begin rolling out the broadcast channels in the coming weeks and that anyone on Facebook will be able to join them to keep up to date with pages.

As the feature rolls out, you will probably get a notification from some of the pages you follow about joining the channel. Meta said that once a page launches its channel, all users will get a one-time notification to join.

As a one-way conversation, only admins can send messages, however, others will be able to react to messages and vote in polls. This gives the admin the ability to get some controlled responses from users.

According to the announcement, page administrators will have to go to their page to create a channel so it seems like page admins will not be forced to create a channel for the time being if it’s not wanted or needed. The company also mentioned that broadcast channels will be available in certain markets at first so you may need to wait until you get it too.

Meta has not shared a list of the countries where it will be rolling out the feature first or concretely whether it will even be a staged rollout to individual markets, the announcement suggested this though when it mentioned that it would be available in certain markets.

Are you looking forward to this feature or do you think it’s a bit redundant seeing as page feeds already act as one-to-many communication channels?

Source: Meta