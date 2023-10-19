Windows 11 gets improved location permissions

Microsoft is working on improving location permissions in Windows 11. Build 25977, released on October 18, introduces new location controls to help you manage app access to the available Wi-Fi network list (programs can use it to determine your location).

Starting with build 25977, applications get access to the list of Wi-Fi networks only after the user grants permission to a precise location. Windows 11 will notify you when an app tries to access location or Wi-Fi data. The OS will show a dialog window, allowing you to grant or deny permission or open privacy settings.

Besides asking you for permission, the prompt will let you know when a program unexpectedly requests access to location services. Applications with access to your location data and the available Wi-Fi network list will appear in the Recent activity list in privacy settings, giving you a better overview of which programs use your location data.

The Location section in privacy settings also received a new toggle for managing location requests. Turning it off will block location access to applications and prevent Windows 11 from displaying any prompts with location access requests. It might also break some programs relying on location data, such as maps, weather, etc.

Microsoft also published detailed documentation to help developers adjust their applications to the new system. The company says app-makers have one year to test their projects, probably indicating that the new location permissions will arrive in a Windows 11 feature update scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Other changes in Windows 11 build 25977 include Bluetooth Low Energy Audio support for hearing aids, two new keyboard layouts, animated network icons, QR codes for Wi-Fi passwords, SMB over QUIC Client Access control, and various bug fixes. You can find full details about Windows 11 build 25977 in our dedicated article.