Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay trailer shows off an oil rig assault

Yesterday, this year's Call of Duty maker Infinity Ward gave a first look at Modern Warfare II, the latest entry in the franchise reboot that began in 2019. Today during the Summer Game Fest, it was finally time for proper campaign gameplay, catch it above.

The mission, dubbed Dark Water, shown off today was a stealth insertion into an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico with our cast of operatives that include Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, as well as the new face Colonel Alejandro Vargas from Mexican Special Forces. Being a Call of Duty game, the main objective here is to halt a nuclear missile launch and stop a global conflict from kicking off.

The mission seems inspired by several older missions from previous games before the whole reboot situation as well.

After getting on the rig, the directed playthrough shows off the engine's new "water tech" that is said to react to the environment. The ongoing storm and choppy waters are quite helpful in doing this. Thanks to cargo that hasn't been bolted down, plenty of moving pieces are here to look out for and serve as mobile cover too. To find out what happens next after the breach at the end of the trailer, Activision and Infinity Ward want you to buy the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is coming out on October 28 across PC (where it will arrive on Steam this time too), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 with a $70 price tag. A multiplayer reveal is yet come but expect it soon alongside a look at the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2.0.