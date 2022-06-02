Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal set for June 8, and it is probably coming to Steam

Activision is preparing its 2022 Call of Duty entry, which is slated to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. While the title of the game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, has already been revealed, an official reveal was yet to come, which is exactly what is happening on June 8.

Returning developer Infinity Ward will be doing a worldwide unveiling of the next chapter of its rebooted Modern Warfare story and perhaps the multiplayer offerings on that date. Watch the new "Ultimate Team" teaser trailer above. We will have to wait until the main event to get gameplay though.

There is good news for Steam users too. It looks like Call of Duty's Battle.net exclusivity for the PC version is finally ending. Recently, a leak on Steam showed Modern Warfare II artwork on the storefront before quickly being pulled. But today, it became a little more official, as the Steam Twitter account "reacted" to the Worldwide Reveal announcement with an Emoji.

If the shooter does launch on Valve's platform, it will be the first time a Call of Duty game has arrived via Steam since 2017's Call of Duty: WWII.

Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard. While Xbox exclusivity is not on the cards, if the almost $70 billion deal succeeds, Call of Duty games are likely to become the latest day-one Xbox Game Pass drops.