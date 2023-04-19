Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is free-to-play for a week on all platforms

Activision is opening up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (the reboot) to everyone as part of a brand-new Free Access event. While the single-player campaign and co-op modes are not a part of the promotion, a major portion of the multiplayer is available to try out, offering 12 modes spread across 10 maps.

Starting now through 10am PT on April 26, players across PC (Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 can jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer. Activision has discounted the game by 35% for the duration of the event, but that only brings it down to $45.49 due to the $69.99 base price.

Here are all the maps and modes available during the event to free-to-play players:

6v6 Core Maps : Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo’s Lighthouse

: Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo’s Lighthouse 6v6 Modes : Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing

: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing Gunfight Maps : Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, Shipment

: Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, Shipment Battle Maps : Santa Seña

: Santa Seña Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion

To help everyone with earning unlocks a little faster, a double XP event is also kicking off this weekend.

The free event arrives celebrating the launch of Modern Warfare II's third seasonal update, and some of the new content is being offered to the fresh players that are joining in today as well. The latest entry in the mainline Call of Duty lineup released last year with Infinity Ward helming development.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.