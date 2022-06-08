Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal trailer is here, Steam release also confirmed

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated upcoming shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped right on schedule today following last week's teaser. Catch the Worldwide Reveal trailer above, featuring plenty of snippets from the franchise staple high octane gameplay. There seems to be some inspiration being taken from the original Modern Warfare titles, judging by several shots in the trailer.

With development being headed by Infinity Ward, the story picks up where 2019's Modern Warfare reboot left off, putting players back into the shoes of Task Force 141. The campaign will include missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, plus familiar faces like Captain Price, John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Kyle “Gaz” Garrickare returning too.

Aside from another grandiose single-player campaign, the Modern Warfare II package includes the Special Ops co-op missions, and the ever-reliable multiplayer action. For the latter, Infinity Ward promises a plethora of arenas and operators, as well as a revamped Gunsmith customization experience and day-one RICOCHET Anti-Cheat support.

Lastly, just as leaks and hints had alluded, Steam is becoming a Call of Duty platform on PC again alongside Battle.net, finally ending the series drought that began in 2017 with Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 across PC via Steam and Battle.net clients, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. An open beta is also planned for the title at a future date, and pre-ordering will get fans into the beta earlier than everyone else. The previously announced Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 does not have a release date yet but will reach the same platforms mentioned above later this year.