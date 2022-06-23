Chrome for iOS will autofill passwords in other apps

Google has announced five new major features coming to its browser on iOS. They focus on making Chrome on iPhone and iPad faster, safer, and more personalized.

According to a post on the official Google blog, the next update for Chrome on iOS will include the following features:

Enhanced Safe Browsing . This is a feature Google plans to bring from the desktop version of its browser to mobile devices. It provides improved security by keeping users safe from phishing, malware, and other web-related threats. Chrome will warn its customers about potentially harmful websites or login/password leaks.

. This is a feature Google plans to bring from the desktop version of its browser to mobile devices. It provides improved security by keeping users safe from phishing, malware, and other web-related threats. Chrome will warn its customers about potentially harmful websites or login/password leaks. Improved auto-fill . Like Microsoft Authenticator and Edge, Chrome users will be able to utilize the browser as the default password provider on websites and third-party apps. No more storing passwords in the standard Notes app.

. Like Microsoft Authenticator and Edge, Chrome users will be able to utilize the browser as the default password provider on websites and third-party apps. No more storing passwords in the standard Notes app. A better home page . Google says improvements to the home page will make it easier to discover relevant content, access recent tabs, and open bookmarks, reading list, history, or the frequently visited websites.

. Google says improvements to the home page will make it easier to discover relevant content, access recent tabs, and open bookmarks, reading list, history, or the frequently visited websites. Enhanced translation . Google Chrome on iOS will utilize on-device machine learning for better website translation. The upcoming update will improve language identification so that the browser can detect the needed language more accurately and figure out whether it needs to translate it.

. Google Chrome on iOS will utilize on-device machine learning for better website translation. The upcoming update will improve language identification so that the browser can detect the needed language more accurately and figure out whether it needs to translate it. Chrome Actions. Here is another feature that will come straight from desktop Chrome to iOS. The browser will let its users use natural language commands to get things done faster, such as "clear browsing data," "open incognito tab," or "set Chrome as the default browser." A similar feature recently appeared in Microsoft Edge on desktop.

Google promises to add "even more innovation" to Chrome on iOS in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, you can check out what is new in Chrome 103 that Google released earlier this week.