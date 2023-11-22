Diablo IV is free to play on Steam until November 28; get a 40 percent discount as well

If you have been waiting to see if you wanted to get Blizzard's latest game the action-RPG sequel Diablo IV, for your PC gaming library, this week may be the perfect time. Blizzard is letting people play the game for free on Valve's Steam service from now until 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific) on November 28.

You will be able to upgrade your playable character in the game up to level 20 during the free play period, so you should be able to get a few hours of time fighting the forces of evil in Sanctuary. The good news is that, as part of the Steam Autumn Sale, you can also save on purchasing the full game as well. The price has been cut back by 40 percent for all of its editions on Steam.

Right now, the game is currently in the middle of its Season 2 content update, but on December 5 a new six-week, end-game event, Abattoir of Zir, will go live. On December 12, the game will launch Midwinter Blight, which will be Diablo IV's holiday event that will last three weeks. It will feature Sanctuary in a snow-covered setting, and players will have to watch for a "mysterious, red-cloaked terror" that might be roaming around.

If you prefer to play Diablo IV on the console, Amazon has cut the price of the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S versions down $20, from $69.99 to just $49.99.

Blizzard used BlizzCon 2023 earlier this month to announce the first major paid expansion pack for Diablo IV. It will be called Vessel of Hatred and it will take place in a "region new to Diablo IV, known by the locals as Nahantu." It will also introduce a new player class to the game. The expansion is due out in late 2024.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.