Steam Autumn Sale opens its doors alongside 2023 Steam Awards nominations

Valve has only two more big sales events left in 2023 before the new year hits, and one of them just kicked off. The 2023 Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering discounts for thousands of PC games, DLC, and more. The Steam Awards have begun its initial nomination stage right on schedule alongside the massive sale too.

Heading to the front page of Steam, you will find the sales event has taken over the store. Highlights for select games, franchises, and publishers will be refreshing daily there, though keep in mind that prices of discounted items will remain static for the entirety of the sale. Flash sales haven't been a part of Steam sales for many years now.

The first day's highlights on the front page include hits like God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Diablo IV, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Starfield, and Remnant II, as well as indie gems such as Gunfire Reborn, Hades, Darkest Dungeon II, and Dave the Diver.

In between all the discounts, the Steam Awards are back with 11 categories to vote on. Steam users can decide which games released in 2023 deserve a chance to win in the categories listed below:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

NEW: Best Game on Steam Deck

Better with Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At (no offense)

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Sit Back and Relax

The "Best Game on the Go" Steam Award category from last year has now been rebranded to Best Game on Steam Deck as Valve ramps up its hardware efforts. Moreover, there is a special Steam profile badge up for grabs as a little bonus for users who participate in nominations and other related activities.

Following the Autumn Sale, nominated games will show up for a final voting session to decide on the ultimate winners during the upcoming Steam Winter Sale in December.

The Steam Autumn Sale of 2023 will keep its doors open until November 28, 10 AM PST.