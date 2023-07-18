Diablo IV's massive 1.1.0 patch is live, bringing new items, new legendary aspects and more.

Blizzard Entertainment has released the 1.1.0a patch notes for Diablo IV's Pre-Season 1. The latest update for the hit action-RPG, which is rolling out now, includes new items and legendary aspects, along with a ton of bug fixes, balance changes and more. This patch is 8GB in size so be prepared for a big download.

Each of the game's player classes has new items along with an new general but very rare item. The new patch also has new legendary aspects, again one for each player class, and two new general legendary aspects

6 Unique items General Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique Staff – World Tier 4): Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Developer’s Note: Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is an extremely rare drop. We wish you luck in recovering it from the armies of the Burning Hells. Barbarian Azurewrath (Unique Sword): Lucky Hit - Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them. Druid Fleshrender (Unique One-Hand Mace): Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies. Necromancer Lidless Wall (Unique Shield): Lucky Hit - While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1. Rogue Eaglehorn (Unique Bow): Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Sorcerer The Oculus (Unique Wand): Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location. Developer’s Note: The Azurewrath and Fleshrender Unique Items have flat damage effects, which scale with power. For example, at 820 Item Power, Azurewrath deals between 3359-6718 damage. 7 New Legendary Aspects General Audacity (Utility Aspect) : When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.

: When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds. Craven (Mobility Aspect): You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies. Barbarian Ancestral Charge (Offensive Aspect): Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage. Druid Subterranean (Offensive Aspect): Poison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies. Necromancer Gore Quills (Offensive Aspect): Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies. Rogue Pestilent Points (Offensive Aspect): Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency. Sorcerer Searing Wards (Offensive Aspect): After spending 200-100 Mana your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles. How to prepare for Season of the Malignant:



🔥 Download Patch 1.1.0 NOW



🗺️ Maximize your renown, explore the map, and visit Altar's of Lilith



⚔️ Log in with the character you’ve progressed the furthest



Details ☠️ https://t.co/zn51tBJJ6Y pic.twitter.com/JqU6D3VePP — Diablo (@Diablo) July 18, 2023

The patch also includes a lot of general gameplay updates, balance changes for the character classes, and even more dynamic loading screens, including a player's in-game character.

Diablo IV's Season 1, Season of the Malignant, will be available on July 20. It will have new monsters to fight, new dungeons to explore, and a new boss battle, among the many other new additions to the game.