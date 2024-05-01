Qualcomm reveals solid financial results for Q2 2024 ahead of Snapdragon X PC CPU launch

Mobile and PC chip maker Qualcomm announced its latest financial numbers, this time for its fiscal second quarter of 2024, which ended on March 24. Revenues were $9.389 billion for the quarter, which was slightly ahead of the $9.275 billion in revenue from the same period a year ago. Net income for the last quarter was $2.326 billion, which was well ahead of the $1.704 billion in net revenue from a year ago.

CNBC reports these results were higher than what was expected from financial analysts. Qualcomm also announced it expects revenues from the current quarter to be between $8.8 billion and $9.6 billion, which again was higher than expected. Shares of Qualcomm were up by 4 percent in after-hours trading as of this writing.

While Qualcomm hyped up the success of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile chip in many smartphones in the past several months in its financial presentation, it did mention its "upcoming launches with our Snapdragon X platforms" as part of its future.

Qualcomm first announced its new Snapdragon X Series of PC Windows 11 CPUs in September 2023 and offered more details on the Snapdragon X Elite chip in October. It will be a 4nm SoC that include 12 cores and clock speeds of up to 3.8GHz. It claimed last October it would be able to beat compatible chips from Intel and AMD in terms of performance. In April, the company announced the less powerful Snapdragon X Plus chip with 10 cores and clock speeds up to 3.4GHz,

It looks like we will be getting some news on the Snapdragon X front in less than three weeks. Microsoft has already announced it will be holding an AI-themed press event in Seattle on May 20. It is expected that the company could reveal its consumer Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models with Snapdragon X Elite chips inside

This week, Asus announced its own virtual press event on May 20, where it strongly hinted at a reveal of a laptop with a Snapdragon X chip. Its likely that other PC makers will be making similar reveals on that same date.