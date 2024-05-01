You can now invite people to play on PS5 via the mobile app, even if you're not friends

Sony has unveiled a new update for PlayStation 5 that streamlines the process of inviting friends and others to play multiplayer games. The new multiplayer invite tool allows PS5 users to generate links from the PlayStation mobile app that can be shared anywhere online to invite people to games.

The feature eliminates the need to publicly exchange codes or privately message PSN IDs back and forth. Instead, players can create an invite link in the app that others can click on to join the session, whether or not they own a PS5 or are friends on the PlayStation Network.

When the link is clicked, it will connect the recipient directly to the multiplayer lobby or match, allowing everyone to start playing together immediately. Sony says most PS5 titles will be compatible with the feature via updates. In addition to sharing links, invites can also be sent via a generated QR code for easy scanning.

For example, if you just met some new friends on your favorite social platform, you can send them a PS5 session invite in the same chat and start playing together right away, without needing to add each other as friends on PS5 first.

While most PS5 games will support this new invite system, Sony notes that some titles may require an update to fully integrate the feature. However, a small portion of the existing PS5 library may require patches from their developers to ensure smooth session joining via shared links.

The company also worked with Discord to create a custom widget. When invite links are posted on the chat platform, the widget will dynamically update to show whether the multiplayer session is active or empty, to avoid waiting in empty lobbies. The invite tool and Discord integration are currently only available for PS5 games.

Sony plans to roll out the new multiplayer invite system and additional sharing options later this year.