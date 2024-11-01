Edge gets fixes for STATUS BREAKPOINT error and two security vulnerabilities

Microsoft Edge has received its third minor update since the initial release of version 130 in the second half of October 2024. The latest version, 130.0.2849.68, is now available with an important fix for a bug causing the STATUS_BREAKPOINT error and a crash, as well as patches for two security vulnerabilities.

According to the official release notes, users with Microsoft Edge version 130.0.2849.56 and older can encounter a renderer crash with the STATUS_BREAKPONG error message when browsing sites with certain accessibility features.

Here is the official changelog:

Improved reliability Fixed a renderer crash (STATUS_BREAKPOINT) that occurred when using some sites with web contents accessibility enabled. Fixed various bugs and performance issues, improved reliability. Stable channel security updates are listed here.

As for security fixes, Edge 130.0.2849.68 resolves two Chromium vulnerabilities:

CVE-2024-10488: Use after free in WebRTC in Google Chrome prior to 130.0.6723.92 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-10487: Out of bounds write in Dawn in Google Chrome prior to 130.0.6723.92 allowed a remote attacker to perform out-of-bounds memory access via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: Critical)

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge. Alternatively, go to edge://settings/help and wait for the browser to download the latest update. Note that changes in this update do not apply to Microsoft Edge from the Extended Stable Release Channel.

In other Microsoft Edge news, the company recently released Edge 131 for testing in the Beta Channel. The Dev Channel, on the other hand, was promoted to version 132. Microsoft Edge 131 will be available for the general public on the week of November 14, 2024.