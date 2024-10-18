Microsoft releases Edge 130 with improved settings and more

Microsoft has released Edge 130 in the Stable Channel. The browser's latest feature update is full of small improvements and fixes, plus some more notable changes, such as an improved Settings navigation. The latter now features quick access to the most popular settings, common actions on "densely populated" pages, and tables of contents (Settings updates are rolling out gradually).

Here is the changelog with feature updates:

Token Binding . Token Binding uses cryptographic certificates on both ends of the TLS connection in an attempt to close the security gap of bearer tokens, which may be lost or stolen. Token Binding is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 130. Also, the AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy is now obsolete.

. Token Binding uses cryptographic certificates on both ends of the TLS connection in an attempt to close the security gap of bearer tokens, which may be lost or stolen. Token Binding is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 130. Also, the AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy is now obsolete. Copilot browser Context Policies . The EdgeEntraCopilotPageContext policy will be available starting from Microsoft Edge version 130 and will replace the CopilotCDPPageContext policy. The CopilotCDPPageContext policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 130 and will be obsolete in Edge 133.

. The EdgeEntraCopilotPageContext policy will be available starting from Microsoft Edge version 130 and will replace the CopilotCDPPageContext policy. The CopilotCDPPageContext policy is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 130 and will be obsolete in Edge 133. Elevating top settings and improving settings page navigability . To make finding browser settings more efficient, Microsoft Edge is introducing three navigation improvements to Edge Settings. We aren’t changing the functionality of any setting, and all the settings stay on the same page as they are today but will be behind clickable sections. These changes are as follows. Introduce quick access to the most used Settings actions on the first place users land when entering Edge Settings (the Profiles page). Clicking the button with the name of the setting navigates users directly to its location. Make densely populated Settings pages (such as Privacy, search, and services, Appearance, Cookies and site permissions, System and performance) easier to navigate by introducing quick access to the most used actions located on that page. Clicking the button with the name of the setting takes users directly to its location. For these densely populated pages, each lengthy section of settings will be a clickable "table of contents" with descriptive subtexts. This helps users locate settings directly and avoid unnecessary scrolling.

Note : This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

. To make finding browser settings more efficient, Microsoft Edge is introducing three navigation improvements to Edge Settings. We aren’t changing the functionality of any setting, and all the settings stay on the same page as they are today but will be behind clickable sections. These changes are as follows. Edge on macOS now seamlessly opens links in Teams. When Microsoft Edge is configured as the browser to open web links in Teams, then links in Teams chat will be opened through Edge, and Edge launches in the profile that matches with the authenticated profile, users can benefit from a seamless browsing experience that integrates their identity and user data across Microsoft apps. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the "Choose Which Browser Opens Web Links" Microsoft 365 policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Fixes in Microsoft Edge 130 include the following:

Fixed an issue that prevented the briefcase icon from appearing on the edge://settings/sidebar page when Edge Bar was disabled using the StandaloneHubsSidebarEnabled policy.

Fixed an issue that caused rendering issues on some SharePoint sites.

In addition, the update contains all the small improvements and changes Microsoft introduced in the Dev Channel for version 130:

Microsoft Edge 130 also includes some site compatibility changes, such as support for non-special scheme URLs (git://example.com), keyboard-focusable scroll containers, and compression dictionary transport with shared Brotli and shared Zstandard. More information about those changes is available here.

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or edge://settings/help.