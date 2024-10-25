Microsoft fixes some broken extensions in the latest Edge update

Microsoft Edge 130, the latest Stable release publicly available, has received a small update to version 130.0.2849.56. The release packs two important changes: fixes for some non-working browser extensions and security fixes. Therefore, if some of your extensions are not working properly, download the latest Edge update.

According to the official release notes for Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.56, the update fixes a problem that prevented extensions with certain APIs from working correctly. The API in question is chrome.storage.managed, which is a part of a broader chrome.storage API that provides a specific way for an extension to store user data and its state.

The chrome.storage.managed is responsible for extensions installed and managed by system administrators on managed devices. Therefore, regular users are unlikely to experience extension issues due to this bug.

As for security fixes, Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.56 packs the following Chromium patches:

CVE-2024-10229 : Inappropriate implementation in Extensions in Google Chrome prior to 130.0.6723.69 allowed a remote attacker to bypass site isolation via a crafted Chrome Extension. (Chromium security severity: High)

: Inappropriate implementation in Extensions in Google Chrome prior to 130.0.6723.69 allowed a remote attacker to bypass site isolation via a crafted Chrome Extension. (Chromium security severity: High) CVE-2024-10230 : Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 130.0.6723.69 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

: Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 130.0.6723.69 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High) CVE-2024-10231: Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 130.0.6723.69 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. Alternatively, you can continue using Edge as is, and it will update itself automatically in the background. Full release notes are available here.

