Dragon Age: The Veilguard is already EA's biggest single-player launch on Steam

It's the first day of launch for BioWare's latest RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and it has already broken a record for EA. The single-player experience is the publisher's biggest release on Steam so far, with its concurrent players number peaking above what Star Wars Jedi: Survivor achieved in 2023.

According to Steam data, Dragon Age: The Veilguard's day-one concurrent peak reached 70,414 players. As of writing, the current number stands at just over 30,000. There's a good chance the peak will rise to much higher heights once the weekend rush on Steam hits the game.

For comparison, EA's second biggest single-player launch on Steam, Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, saw an all-time best peak of 67,855 players jumping into the game on at launch.

While starting off at mixed, Dragon Age: The Veilguard's Steam user reviews are steadily climbing up too. Many of the complaints seem to be stemming from a crashing issue being experienced by some players, who can't get passed the shader cache building stage. Hours later, the rating is currently sitting at 79% "Mostly Positive" state with almost 3,500 user reviews, and is soon about to reach "Very Positive".

The title's lower price point on PC, $60 compared to $70 on consoles, lack of EA App integration on Steam (allowing the game to run natively), and already being Steam Deck verified are helping the game gain traction with the PC crowd as well. Don't forget that third-party DRM formatas like Denuvo is not a part of the game either.

We will have to wait and see if EA shares any player or sales numbers across all platforms once the weekend numbers come through.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now available on PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 5.