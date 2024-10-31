Microsoft Edge Dev 132 is out with profile improvements and fixes for various crashes

Microsoft Edge 132 is now available in the Dev Channel. The first update (version 132.0.2917.0) for the next feature release brings some profile improvements, fixes for various crash-causing bugs, issues with the New Tab Page, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added the synchronization status in the profile details section on the profile settings page in WebUI2. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue that caused browser to crash on iOS when an image was pressed and held to move, then released.

Resolved a crash issue in browser that occurred upon relaunch after closing both the main profile and the guest profile.

Fixed an issue where browser would crash on Android devices when the New Tab Page (NTP) was returned to after saving logs. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where icons were being cut off in the browser uninstall dialog.

Resolved an issue where Feeds did not retain the previous browsing position after navigating back to the New Tab Page (NTP).

Fixed an issue where the wallpaper would slightly shrink when sliding on the New Tab Page (NTP) for the first time.

Fixed a layout issue with group headers under tab groups.

Resolved an issue where the button sizes in the top row were inconsistent in the tab center. Android: Resolved an issue where the Workspace would not close upon opening a link in browser on android.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Add to Home’ page did not transition correctly between landscape and portrait modes on Android devices. iOS: Resolved an issue where feedback from iOS users did not automatically contain URL information.

Fixed a margin issue with the PDF toolbar icons on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the initial letters of ‘Online PDF Toolbar’ were not capitalized in the edge: //flags settings on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Close’ button was missing from the video player when selecting ‘Drop’ from the overflow menu on iOS.

Fixed an issue where clicking ‘Send to devices’ would open the ‘Sign in’ panel, but interactions with the ‘Sign in’ panel were unresponsive on iOS.

Resolved an issue where browser was unable to open or search for images via the context menu in online document files on iOS.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev 132 from the official website. The update is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of January 9, 2025.