Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure expansion announced, out next month

Playground Games returned players to the Hot Wheels universe in Forza Horizon 5 last year with the racing game's first expansion, and now, it's rally time. After a rather long break in between the expansions, the studio today unveiled Rally Adventure as the second major DLC hitting the open-world title.

As the name implies, players are being sent into a full-fledged rally experience here, all set in a new mountainous area, Sierra Nueva, that's revealed to be north of the current Mexico-based map. While the full map will be shown off later, Playground teased six new biomes, which include an abandoned quarry, a forest made up of completely destructible palm trees, and even drone shows.

When in rally races, an AI co-driver is always following the player on a helicopter, providing calls on the upcoming turns and terrain, both visually and via audio cues, as they speed through the new tracks. It is also possible to disable the rally calls element and go back to the game's standard driving lines as well.

10 new off-roading vehicles, rally parts that will enhance turbocharged engines (with added flame effects), launch control as a new assist, and more are incoming as well. Veteran fans of the series may remember this is the second time rally has been the focus of a Forza expansion. The original Forza Horizon from 2012 was the last entry to go the same route.

Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure expansion is coming out on PC and Xbox consoles on March 29 as a standalone purchase as well as via the Premium Add-on Bundle.