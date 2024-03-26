Forza Horizon 5 gets 'Race-Off' update with six exclusive cars, props, and a new car pack

Forza Horizon 5 received a new free content update dubbed "Horizon Race-Off." The main highlight of the update is a new mode that encourages gamers to race together so that everyone can get two exclusive cars (similarly to how everyone receives an exclusive vehicle for collectively gifting cars one to another).

Each player can participate in Asphalt Racing and Off-Roading. Each race contributes to two progress bars, which, upon reaching the goal, unlock two exclusive cars: the 2024 Ford Mustang GT and the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. To encourage drivers, the game will send everyone two character outfits on March 28.

In addition, a new Horizon Race-Off Outpost will spawn on the map and change its location each of the four series weeks. Completing series events will earn you four exclusive cars:

2023 McLaren Artura: Week of March 28

2020 Audi TT RS Coupe: Week of April 4

2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra: Week of April 11

2020 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR: Week of April 18

Event Lab creators can spice up their tracks with 18 new props: eight signs and flags, two pinatas, six displays, and two walls and fences.

There is also a new $4.99 "Acceleration Car Pack" with four limited-built vehicles with a big focus on acceleration:

2022 Ford Supervan 4

2021 McLaren Sabre

2019 Ginetta G10 RM

1967 Shelby GT 500

The car pack is already available for purchase on Xbox and Steam.

Finally, the update, which is now live, brings two EventLab-related fixes:

Fixed an issue with EventLab where “Disable Standard Scoring” rule was not working

Fixed an issue with EventLab where Players made events were automatically set to 5 minutes when launched from the shared events menu

The next update, Apex All-Stars, will bring a new set of EventLab props, collectibles, exclusive cars, and more. Like the previous updates, it will be free for all gamers.