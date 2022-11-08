Forza Horizon 5 now supports DLSS, FSR 2.2, and enhanced raytracing on PC

Playground Games has just released a new update for its massively popular open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5. The Donut Media series update is delivering some hefty upgrades to PC players, including ray tracing enhancements, upscaling technologies for extra frames, and more.

Since launch, Forza Horizon 5's raytracing capabilities have been limited to ForzaVista, the vehicle viewing mode. But now, PC players are given the opportunity to enable the graphics feature in Free Roam and races with the new Ultra and Extreme presets. According to the developer, the new raytracing upgrades on Forza Horizon 5 offer "true-to-life reflections for the player car" and "realistic Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode", when being used with powerful PC hardware.

At the same time, players can keep their frame rates high, while using raytracing or not, using the new Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution 2.4 and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 (FSR) technologies. While Nvidia's implementation can only be used on the company's RTX graphics cards, AMD's tech can be used across any vendor's graphics cards.

The update also carries the Donut Media @ Horizon story mission featuring a new track, four fresh cards, 21 Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits, and bug fixes. Find the complete changelog here.

The Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media series update is now out for players on PC (Microsoft Store and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers.