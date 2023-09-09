Forza Horizon 5's EventLab level creator gets new tools and its own island next week

With Forza Horizon 5, developer Playground Games introduced EventLab, a toolset for creating and sharing custom levels, races, and more. The open world racer's upcoming major update, Horizon Creatives, was unveiled in full in a livestream earlier, and its biggest addition will be the 2.0 upgrade to EventLab.

"While EventLab regularly receives new props for players to include in their creations, we are now adding exciting new features that will let you bring your wildest ideas to reality with an update we are calling EventLab 2.0," said Playground. "This new update includes a brand-new set of tools, quality of life improvements, and features that will enable you to create bigger events faster and better."

With the update, selecting props will become much easier thanks to multi-selection support. Once selected, all items can be rotated, moved, cloned, or deleted together for easier level creation. Selections of multiple props can also be saved as "prefabs" for later use, and even shared with other players via the Creative Hub menu.

Easily the biggest addition of this update however is EventLab Island. This is a 2km x 2km platform in the middle of the ocean (separated from the main map) that is completely customizable by players. It features a much higher prop budget too, allowing for much more creative freedom and complexity than when editing the standard world. Players can access their EventLab Island via a link in the world map.

The update also carries brand-new props for usage in custom races, custom flyer creation capability for events, a larger event browser, weather and time of day condition settings, new rims and body parts for cars, and some bug fixes.

Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Creatives is coming free to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass players on September 12. With Turn 10 Studios' Forza Motorsport coming soon, anyone who plays the soon-releasing sim racer will receive the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray in Forza Horizon 5 to keep for free.