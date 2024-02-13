Free Dune Expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator now live, lets you pilot an Ornithopter

Microsoft first announced it was partnering up with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. to make a Dune-themed free expansion for Flight Simulator during its Xbox Games Showcase in 2023. While its original November 2023 launch window came and went without the deserts of Arrakis appearing, the expansion has now finally been released.

Watch the launch trailer above to catch The Royal Atreides Ornithopter in action across a brand-new landscape.

The winged flying machine from the Dune universe arrives at the simulator with three tutorials, letting players master taking-off, landing, and freefall maneuvers. These will be plenty helpful, considering the free expansion also includes six new activities to jump into in Arrakis: “five-time trials and a daring rescue mission where aviators must save their flight instructor before a massive sandstorm engulfs him.”

The developer describes the Ornithopter variant available in Flight Simulator like this:

The Royal Atreides Ornithopter is a special ultra-performance variant of the craft, renowned for its lightning acceleration, blazing speeds, and precision maneuverability when under the control of pilots skilled in its operation – and who have the fortitude to survive the harsh extremes of Dune.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator - Dune Expansion is now available across Windows and Xbox Series X|S for free. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers can also jump into the new content for no extra cost.

At the same time, Microsoft is letting Dune fans win a custom Xbox Series S (held in an Ornithopter cockpit) as well as an Xbox Controller, both themed after the fantasy franchise. Moreover, the controller and its stand can float using the special magnetic base. While not available for purchase outright, the combo can be won by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet during the entry period (February 13, 2024 through March 25, 2024).