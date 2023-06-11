Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will add flying professions; plus a Dune movie tie-in

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event today, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was announced. This will be a highly updated version of the recent reboot of the flight sim game franchise.

The trailer shows that the game will let players not only fly aircraft but also let them participate in various aviation jobs. That includes professions like fire fighting, air ambulance, air racing, VIP air charter services, and many more. The game is coming sometime in 2024.

Before that happens, the current Microsoft Flight Simulator game will release an add-on. It's the Ornithopter vehicle from the 2021 film adaptation of Dune and its upcoming sequel, Dune: Part 2. Microsoft states:

In partnership with Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment, Microsoft Flight Simulator has created an authentically detailed House Atreides Ornithopter. Master the complex controls of one of the most dynamic aircraft ever conceived as you pilot your ornithopter through awe-inspiring locations across the mysterious desert planet of Arrakis.

Both the film and the game expansion will launch on November 3, 2023