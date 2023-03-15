Ghostwire: Tokyo hits Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass on April 12

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the Tango Gameworks-developed supernatural action game, is finally coming to Xbox platforms. Alongside Deathloop, this title became a console exclusive on PlayStation 5 a year ago, but Xbox players can enter the haunted streets of Tokyo starting on April 12.

Being a first-party studio for Xbox now, Tango is bringing Ghostwire: Tokyo to the Xbox Series X|S console, Windows 10 and 11 via the Microsoft Store, as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass subscription services for no extra cost.

The studio is also shipping out a major update to the game on April 12. Titled the Spider’s Thread, the update carries a game mode that offers a 30-stage challenge run to try and beat in one go, new locations to the base experience with brand-new missions and mysteries, extended cutscenes, fresh enemy types, and even several new skills for protagonist Akito to utilize against them.

"Whether you’re a returning ghost hunter raring for more content or a newcomer first stepping into a modern-day Tokyo besieged by paranormal events, we can’t wait to bring players this massive free update to Tango Gameworks’ supernatural open world action-adventure," adds the developer.

Primarily known for its Evil Within series, Tango Gameworks' stepped away from its horror roots to surprise launch the rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox and PC in January. The game has already reached two million players. However, Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami is said to be leaving the studio soon.