Fresh leak suggests Samsung has no plans to insert a bigger battery inside the Galaxy S25

If the latest leak is to be believed, then Samsung has supposedly no plans to introduce a bigger battery inside the Galaxy S25, which is slated to debut next year. Currently, this information is available only for the vanilla variant of the Galaxy S25.

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S25 will feature the same battery specifications as the current Galaxy S24 model. The phone's rated battery capacity could be 3,881mAh, which would be marketed as 4,000mAh. It is speculated that the battery efficiency would improve due to the use of a 3nm chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is rumored to arrive with model number SM-S931. There are reports that the battery on the Galaxy S25 Ultra could also be the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to retain the 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Earlier, it was reported that the ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra could see a bump in the megapixel count. It is expected to get a 50MP ultrawide lens, compared to the 12MP ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Besides, it is also expected that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset for some regions, while other regions will get the Galaxy S25 series powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. There are rumors that the Exynos 2500 chipset could be more powerful than its Snapdragon counterpart.

Currently, Samsung is busy prepping up for the Unpacked event scheduled for next month in Paris, where the company is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 along with a bunch of other Galaxy products. Recently, it unveiled the Galaxy Watch FE, which is slated to launch in the US on June 24, while a global launch is expected to happen later this year.