New leak hints at a major camera upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its two foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, along with a bunch of other Galaxy products, in July at the second Unpacked event of the year in Paris. A fresh leak has emerged, sharing some interesting details about the 2025 flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung fans are notably fed up with the pace at which the company is upgrading its cameras, especially in the Galaxy S-series. Thankfully, it seems like next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra could bring a massive camera upgrade. According to trusted leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, although the Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue to pack a quad-camera setup, two of its four cameras will see bigger and higher-resolution cameras.

The leaker claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 200MP primary camera, along with a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. If the information is correct, then we may see the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 200MP camera and three 50MP cameras.

For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope camera sensor with 5x optical zoom. According to previous reports, the Galaxy S25 series may be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset, which will be more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 performance.

The rumor mill is hot that Samsung may bring a 16GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is also speculated that Samsung will keep the 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast-charging speed of the current Galaxy S24 Ultra in next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Of course, these are just early rumors, and any information for now should be taken with a huge grain of salt.