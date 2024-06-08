Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, & other products show up in mosaic pictures ahead of launch

Samsung is just over a month away from its second Unpacked event of the year, where the company is expected to launch a host of products. This includes the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Z Fold6, the Galaxy Watch7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds3 series. There are also rumors of an affordable Galaxy Watch FE to rock the show.

Recently, the leaked promos of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 appeared online. Cut to now, all the products, that are expected to debut at the Unpacked event have appeared in several mosaic pictures. Since the pictures are so pixelated, one cannot make out fine details about the products, but they do give us a peek at what we can expect at the upcoming launch event.

In the leaked mosaic promo pictures, courtesy of leaker Evan Blass, we can see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6. One picture is the same as what we saw in the previous leak. The Galaxy Z Fold6 will sport a boxier design with sharp edges, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 looks more or less similar to the Galaxy Z Flip5.

Then the mosaic image also shows a smartwatch, which is allegedly the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung is rumored to position the Galaxy Watch Ultra as an Apple Watch Ultra competitor. The watch is expected to pack all the bells and whistles, you would expect out of an ultra-premium watch.

For instance, it is expected to come with a 10ATM and IP58 rating, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. The watch is also rumored to feature a 590mAh battery, and the display brightness would peak at 3,000 nits.

In another image, we see the existence of a Galaxy Ring, which is going to be the first finger-based health product from Samsung. A previous listing revealed that the Galaxy Ring will be launched in multiple finger sizes and that the alleged price will be around $300–$350.