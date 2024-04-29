Samsung rumored to abandon bigger battery, faster charging in the next flagship due to cost

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Costs are always a factor when designing a new device, and even the biggest manufacturers have to make compromises at times to deliver products that are both appealing and economically viable.

It seems the future Samsung flagship smartphone Galaxy S25 Ultra won’t be different, as reported by Wccftech citing social media sources. The South Korean manufacturer is rumored to keep the 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast-charging speed of the current Galaxy S24 Ultra (read our full review).

In fact, the 5,000mAh/45W combo has been part of the Ultra-series specs since the Galaxy S21 Ultra was released in 2021. Next year, though, Samsung was rumored to introduce a “stacked” battery with higher capacity and faster 65W charging technology.

Reportedly, this is not the case anymore due to the manufacturer’s effort to limit the costs of its future flagship phone. However, Samsung could still pursue the original goal for the Galaxy S26 Ultra a year later, the rumor has it.

This is not the first, and probably not the last reported cost-saving measure by Samsung. As we have already reported today, the South Korean manufacturer is considering launching the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in both Exynos and Snapdragon variants.

Using their in-house Exynos chipset in some regions allows the company to reduce the component purchase costs that Samsung worries about, reportedly due to the strong U.S. dollar.

The same applies to the upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup, expected to be announced at the beginning of 2025. Samsung is rumored to keep its “twin-chip” strategy, however, it is not sure whether that will apply to the whole lineup or the Galaxy S25 Ultra variant will be an exception, as was the case with the current Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Anyway, Samsung’s new flagship release is still in the distant future, so many of its design aspects are currently subject to change, and we should take these early rumors with a grain of salt.