Amazon Deal: AMD RX 7800 XT 16GB, 6750 XT 12GB prices puts Nvidia RTX 4070, 4060 to shame

AMD at Computex this year unveiled multiple new processors as well as motherboards. These included Zen 5-based desktop and mobile lineups, as well as a couple of new chipsets for desktop boards. There were also two new CPUs for socket AM4 too.

The company however did not unveil any new discrete consumer cards. Regardless, Team Red's existing discrete GPU (dGPU) lineup is still a great buy and some of them have gotten even better value-wise thanks to discounts. AMD's RX 7800 XT with 16GB VRAM and RX 6750 XT with 12GB VRAM are currently the lowest priced.

First up the 7800 XT competes with Nvidia's RTX 4070 and the major advantage of the former card is that it comes equipped with four more gigs of memory than the 4070 and it's cheaper too. The 7800 XT is generally a bit faster raster-wise, - which is still the norm in most of 3D gaming -, but it does fall behind in ray tracing (RT). If RT is not your cup of tea, the 7800 XT is a fantastic purchase.

Gigabyte Gaming OC 7800 XT

Get the RX 7800 XT GPUs at the links below. The Gigabyte Gaming OC Windforce is the best value of the three as it's a three-fan model but you can also consider the others:

Up next, we have the RX 6750 XT which is also an excellent choice for 1080p and 1440p gaming as long you are not looking to crank up those RT visuals. At the same price of the RTX 4060, the 6750 XT offers 50% more VRAM and the same raster performance as that of the much more expensive 4060 Ti. The only drawback is higher power though you should be fine as long as you are running a 500 watt or higher SMPS unit.

XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750XT CORE Gaming Graphics Card with 12GB GDDR6 HDMI 3xDP, AMD RDNA 2 RX-675XYJFDP: $299.99 (Amazon US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.