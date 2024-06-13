Save £100 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Plus with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM

If you’re on the hunt for a new Chromebook Plus, you may be interested to know that the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is currently discounted down from £349.99 to £249.99 – that’s a 29% saving. This particular device is a Chromebook Plus which means that it meets specific hardware requirements set by Google for an even better experience.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features a 14-inch Full HD display, an 8-core 8-thread Intel Core i3-N305 (all cores are E-cores), 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The SSD should provide ample space even if you’re going to be installing Android apps and the fact that it’s an SSD means it’ll make your computer feel snappier than if it was running with a hard drive.

Describing the laptop in more detail, the Amazon page reads:

Live life ethereally with this thin 13.3 mm and light around 1.5 kg Chromebook, solidly built without moving parts for holding and carrying.

Browse and stream on FHD IPS display for vivid images and a wider viewing angle. Put more oomph from front-facing speakers enhanced by MaxxAudio.

Efficient Intel processor Core i3, 8GB LPDDR4X memory and 256GB storage.

Lightweight with only 1.5 kg, military-grade certified as spill, drop, and anti-pick resistant and only 19.3 mm thin.

Ensure your connection is fast, stable, and uninterrupted with WiFi 6E. Don’t worry about your privacy with the manual privacy shutter integrated into your FHD camera.

With a 1080p webcam and built-in AI-powered video call tools that automatically enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur backgrounds - you’ll always look and sound your best, no matter what app you use. Mute your mic and turn off your camera with one click for added privacy and convenience.

With built-in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, instantly dive in to write that novel, develop a home budget, or create amazing presentations. Need Microsoft 365 apps? Chromebook Plus supports those too.

Explore the Google Play Store to download the apps and games you can’t live without. Streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, productivity picks like Zoom and Evernote, and popular games like Minecraft, Stardew Valley, and Candy Crush Saga are all a click away.

This laptop has been on the market since October 2023. In that time, it has had sporadic price movements with previous low prices being £259 back in January. The highest price this laptop has ever been is £379, which is above the recommended retail price (RRP).

Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for £249.99 (save £100)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.