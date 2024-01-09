GitHub Certifications become generally available to boost your career prospects

If you work in the IT sector, you’ll likely know that certification in various fields can help to give your career a boost. Now, more certificates are available via GitHub Certifications - the brand name should add a bit of clout to the certificates' credibility too.

The available certifications from GitHub include Github Foundations Certification, GitHub Actions Certification, GitHub Advanced Security Certification, and GitHub Administration Certification. Upon completion of an exam, you’ll be awarded a Credly badge and certificate to verify your credentials.

Discussing the benefits of certifications, GitHub said:

“Certifications are the golden keys to unlocking a world of opportunities that can supercharge your career, boost productivity, and amplify your salary. For employers, certifications are the secret sauce that fuels increased productivity, provides indisputable proof of your skills during the hiring process, and ignites innovation within your organization.”

According to the FAQ, the examinations will cost $200 USD to take. If you fail and want another go, that will be a further $200. To help prospective customers prepare for the exams, GitHub has also published a Candidate Handbook that will help aid along the process and exam.

Of course, you don’t want to turn up to the exam unprepared and waste all that money. Apart from the content of the course, study guides for each certification program have been produced. These will allow you to get exam-ready.

The GitHub Certifications were originally available to employees and partners only, but with this latest development, anybody can apply to take the exams and strengthen their resume.

If you think you might be interested in obtaining these certifications, you need to head over to the registration page. At the time of writing the registration page still says you need to be an employee or partner but this information should be updated soon.

Source: GitHub