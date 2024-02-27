GitHub Copilot Enterprise is now generally available at $39 a month per person

GitHub, the Microsoft-owned developer platform, has just announced that its generative AI service, GitHub Copilot Enterprise, is now generally available for all of its enterprise customers. The company previously announced its release date plans for GitHub Copilot Enterprise back in December 2023.

In a blog post, the company detailed how this new enterprise version will differ from the standard GitHub Copilot which launched in December, along with the GitHub Copilot Business service. One is that GitHub Copilot Enterprise will be personalized for each business and organization, with answers to questions that are based on their code repositories and knowledge base.

GitHub Copilot Enterprise also includes support for pull request descriptions and summarization, along with chat support for general coding questions.

GitHub also added that the enterprise version adds support for using Microsoft's Bing search engine. This feature, which is available now in a beta version for subscribers, will allow users to get access to the latest software and coding information. GitHub Copilot Enterprise is priced at $39 a month per person.

GitHub also announced some survey results about the use of its Copilot tools over a six month period with the company Accenture. The study said of the 450 Accenture developers who used GitHub Copilot, 94 percent of them spent less time on repetitive tasks and 90 percent of them said they spent less time looking for information about their projects.

The blog post added:

With GitHub Copilot Enterprise, we are building on top of the demonstrated results, dramatically multiplying existing GitHub Copilot productivity gains by adding extensive customization to enable organizations and engineering teams to accomplish more, faster and happier.

GitHub is still providing individual access to its Copilot service for $10 a month or for $100 a year, with a free trial. GitHub Business subscribers pay $19 a month per user.