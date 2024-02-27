Intel Core Ultra CPUs will be available for its vPro enterprise platform

The first Intel Core Ultra CPUs were launched back in December 2023 for notebooks. Today, as part of its Mobile World Congress 2024 reveals, Intel announced that its Core Ultra chips will be available for notebooks made especially for enterprise customers with the vPro platform.

In a press release, Intel said these new Core Ultra chips will still have integrated Arc GPUs as well as and AI-based neural processing unit (NPU). The vPro version of these chips will incorporate extra security and manageability for enterprise users.

For security, Intel stated the NPU in the Core Ultra chips will be able to handle the enhanced Threat Detection Technology "to improve the efficiency of anomaly detection and reduce power." There's also the new Intel Silicon Security Engine that will help secure the system firmware in those enterprise notebooks.

Other Intel Core Ultra vPro features include Intel Device Health which helps IT admins handle device management as well as mas patching requirements. Also, Intel’s Stable IT Program can help with the release of operating system updates.

The addition of integrated Intel Arc GPUs in the Core Ultra chips for enterprise network use means that users can expect to see "up to twice the graphics performance as the previous generation", according to the company. Those notebooks will also be able to better use features for AI apps and ray tracing for graphics. Speaking of which Intel will offer a special OEM-enabled Intel Arc Pro workstation graphics driver for those needs.

Intel is also working with Microsoft to incorporate the Copilot AI assistant with Intel's Ultra Core processors. The press release quotes James Howell, general manager of Windows at Microsoft, who said

With the combination of Copilot and Intel Core Ultra silicon, we’re bringing improved efficiency, better graphics, and new AI experiences in productivity and creativity at scale with the AI PC.

In addition to the Ultra Core vPro chips for notebooks, Inte will also support vPro in desktop workstations with its Core 14th Gen processors. Intel says over 100 notebook, 2-in-1, desktop and entry workstation products in 2024 from companies like Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft's Surface lineup, and more.