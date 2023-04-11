Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 support officially ends today

It's been over 10 years since Microsoft officially launched SharePoint Server 2013. Today, on Patch Tuesday, that support will be coming to an end. Microsoft's support page says that it will receive no more updates after April 11, 2023. That includes support for the version with Service Pack 1 installed.

SharePoint Server 2013 officially launched on January 9, 2013. Some of the features that it introduced include support for OneDrive for Business (which was called SkyDrive Pro at the time) for cloud storage of files. It also supported the ability to drag and drop file uploads across browsers. It ended its mainstream support on April 10, 2018.

Microsoft has since released SharePoint Server 2016 and 2019. The 2016 version has already ended its mainstream support and will see its lifecycle end on July 14, 2026. The 2019 edition will reach its mainstream support end on January 9, 2024, and support from Microsoft will completely end on July 14, 2026 as well. The latest edition of this collaboration tool is the SharePoint Server Subscription Edition (SE), which launched in public preview in 2021.