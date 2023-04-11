Microsoft Teams Premium to get AI-generated meeting recaps

Unless you have been on Mars for the last couple of months, you know that Microsoft has decided to go all-in on generative AI. That includes new services like Bing Chat, Bing Image Creator, and all of the Copilot features coming to Office apps and other products. Now it looks like Microsoft Teams will soon be joining this AI trend with a new way to recap previous Teams meetings.

This new feature on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap is called Intelligent Meeting Recap, and for now it will only available for Teams customers who sign up for the Premium subscription. The roadmap entry states:

As part of Teams Premium, Intelligent Meeting Recap is a comprehensive AI-powered meeting recap experience that helps users catch-up, recall, and follow-up on hour-long meetings in minutes by providing recording and transcription playback with AI assistance. This allows users to browse the recording by speakers and topics, as well as access AI-generated meeting notes, action Items, and @mentions.

This feature is for Desktop and Mac users, and it sounds like it's coming pretty soon. General Availability for Intelligent Meeting Recap is coming later in April 2023. It's a shame that it will only be for Teams Premium members but perhaps Microsoft will make a version of this AI recap feature for every Teams users down the road.