Google will now allow users to eSign documents directly from Google Docs or Drive

Google will soon allow G Suite users to eSign documents directly in Google Docs or Google Drive. This comes just a month after the company first announced the feature for Alpha testers. The new feature is aimed at business owners and companies that are now relying on eSignatures as a way to close out contracts quicker.

Google had first announced the feature back in June as a part of the company's monthly Workspace blog post. In the announcement post, Google noted that they are "natively integrating eSignature in Google Docs, so you can quickly execute agreements from the familiar interface of Docs without having to switch tabs or apps."

In terms of security, Google had assured that the eSignature feature will use the company's "secure-by-design infrastructure and built-in protections Google uses to help secure your information and safeguard your privacy."

Google has highlighted some of the features of eSign which includes an audit trail for the users, ability to get multiple people to sign a document as well as the ability to get signatures on a PDF document stored in Google Drive. Google further noted that the feature will extend to non-Gmail users, meaning your counterparty is not required have a Gmail account to sign a document.

The feature is currently in beta and Google Workspace Admins can fill out a Google Form to enroll their organization account into the beta program. Google will be gradually rolling it out to users starting August 8, 2023 and it may take up to 15 days for the feature to show up for everyone. The following subscription tiers are eligible for the beta program- "Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers".

Eligible Google Workspace users can check out the support document provided by Google for additional information on how to send and receive eSignature from others.