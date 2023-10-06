Google Drive consolidates all your recent activity into one page

Google announced that it added a new page called Activity to Google Drive. The page acts as a single point of access for various recent drive activities such as pending access requests, approvals for files, and recent comments.

The new Google Drive Activity page is available to all Workspace customers and it's accessible from the left-hand navigation panel. Google said its extended rollout for rapid-release domains has started and might take up to 15 days to finish. For the scheduled release, the gradual rollout will start on October 30.

You can manage various recent activities by going to their dedicated section on the Activity page. For instance, it will populate your comment activity from the last 30 days and you can click on "Open Comment" to manage your pending comments.

Comment notifications will appear on the Activity page if you are participating in a specific comment thread, subscribed to notifications, or mentioned in a comment in a particular file. Similarly, required options will appear on the Activity page if there are pending access requests and approvals assigned to you.

Apart from that, Google also dropped a reminder that it's time to review and approve your Contacts delegates. Earlier this year, the search giant allowed delegated users to manage contact labels and Other contacts for their delegator directly from Google Contacts.

To this end, Google requires delegators to re-approve access for their existing delegated contacts. If not done, unapproved users will lose their delegate status after the official deadline of November 12. As per Google, the said change doesn't apply to Gmail which also has similar contact delegation functionality.